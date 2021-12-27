Submit a Tip
Richard Marcinko, first commanding officer of SEAL Team 6, dies at 81

Richard Marcinko, the first head of the elite SEAL Team 6, has died.
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) – Combat legend Richard Marcinko, the man who created Navy SEAL Team 6, died on Saturday. He was 81 years old.

His son Matthew Marcinko and the National Navy SEAL Museum announced the news.

SEAL Team 6 is considered by many to be the U.S. military’s most elite covert special operations unit.

The unit is perhaps best known for carrying out the operation that killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011.

Marcinko, a Vietnam War combat veteran, formed SEAL Team 6 in 1980 after the failed hostage rescue attempt in Iran. He was the unit’s first commanding officer.

He retired in 1989 and pursued a career as an author, public speaker and consultant.

According to The New York Times, Matthew Marcinko said his father’s cause of death was believed to be a heart attack.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

