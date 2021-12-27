Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Report: Man leads officers in Charleston airport chase after argument about ‘Christmas present’

The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 66-year-old Jeffrey Brian Silva on Dec. 24 ...
The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 66-year-old Jeffrey Brian Silva on Dec. 24 on a charge of public disorderly conduct.(CCDC/Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man was arrested after authorities say he led officers on a foot chase at the Charleston International Airport following an argument over a check-in item.

The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 66-year-old Jeffrey Brian Silva on Dec. 24 on a charge of public disorderly conduct.

He was released on a $257.50 bond.

Silva’s arrest stems from an incident that happened on Christmas Eve when officers responded to a screen table at the airport’s pre-check area for a disturbance. A report states that Silva became angry with a Transportation Security officer after he was told that an item would not be allowed on the flight.

Authorities say the suspect began shouting, “You’re going to take a Christmas present? I’m not a terrorist!”

Officers said Silva also started lunging at TSA personnel to the point he had to be held back by his wife.

According to the incident report, when Silva was removed from the checkpoint he started using profanity, was told to stop, then escorted to the curb where he continued to use profanity in the presence of several passengers saying, ”I’m going to miss Christmas because of these **** *******, ******* ********.”

Police said they told Silva again about his language and that it was unlawful to continue. The report states Silva then said, “Hell, you might even ******* shoot me.”

An officer said at that time he told Silva he was under arrest, and it was at that point that Silva ran from officers. Authorities reported that after a short foot chase Silva was taken into custody and transported to the Charleston County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Head-on crash in Horry County kills two overnight on Christmas
Two people were hurt after a crash that caused a vehicle to overturn in Conway on Sunday.
2 hurt after vehicle overturns in Conway crash
Local business gives back to the community- a Christmas meal
Surfside Beach restaurant provides free Christmas dinner for those in need
Cars drive through on the final night of Conway's Celebration of Lights.
Conway’s Celebration of Lights closes busy season after getting nearly 25,000 into the Christmas spirit
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve