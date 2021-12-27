Myrtle Beach International Airport keeps busy as Christmas ends

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach International Airport kept busy a day after Christmas as travelers came through amid one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Throughout the day MYR saw people packing up and people saying goodbyes to family members along with long TSA lines. With the increase in traffic, the airport is encouraging travelers to arrive at least two hours prior to their flight.

MYR said it’s seen an increase of 73% of seats on departing flights this holiday season compared to last year.

Coastal Carolina University student and women’s basketball player Arin Freeman was like many over the holiday weekend who traveled to spend time with family.

“I wish I could have another week but I did soak it all in while I was there. I was grateful to be able to go back at all,” said Freeman.

Brali Simmons, a teammate of Freeman, was in a similar situation as she came from Memphis after visiting her family.

“It was really family time because I was gone for so long and it was a longer for me this time. So it was more watching movies, eating and cooking. Things like that,” said Simmons.

For others, celebrating a rather warmer Christmas in Myrtle Beach was an unusual experience for travelers like Cardaja Hirkins.

“It was really odd cause I never celebrated Christmas when it was hot. So, without the snow or the coat it was really odd,” she said.

Hirkins’ vacation was different but it did leave her a unique sight to share when she goes back home.

“I probably liked the beach more even though we didn’t stay that long. I really enjoyed it. It was really calming.” she said.

Website FlightAware said almost 700 US flights were canceled and another 1,300 were delayed around the country on Sunday due to staffing and other issues surrounding COVID-19. MYR didn’t struggle with cancellations or delays for Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.