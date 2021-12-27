Myrtle Beach business, surfing community rally behind artist battling COVID

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach local is getting help from the surfing community and his former employer as he begins his COVID-19 recovery.

Drew Brophy has spent decades as a professional artist, mainly in the surfing community. He started making designs for Native Sons as a teenager, before pursuing a professional surfing career and eventually establishing himself as a surf artist.

MORE INFORMATION | Drew Brophy COVID-19 Recovery Fund

Brophy has been in the intensive care unit since early November, battling the coronavirus. The owner of Native Sons, Steve Taylor, said Brophy just got off the ventilator and can start the recovery process, but that could take several weeks or even months.

Now the t-shirt printing company has stepped in to help out one of its early artists.

“We all, here locally, want to move away and do big things, and Drew did that, so we all kind of live through him and his art. The recovery for that depends on the person, and I think Drew is up for it,” Taylor said.

Native Sons launched a new shirt in order to raise money for Brophy’s recovery. It’s one of Brophy’s designs that typically says “Pray for Surf” but the specialty shirt says “Pray for Drew.”

Native Sons has raised about $10,000 so far for Brophy.

