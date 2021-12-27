Huntington Beach, Myrtle Beach state parks receive top spots in travel report

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A travel report has made a list of the best state parks to visit in South Carolina, and two local state parks made it in the top 10.

Trip Savvy released the report earlier this month and ranked Huntington Beach State Park at number five on its list.

Huntington Beach State Park is located in Murrells Inlet, across from Brookgreen Gardens.

“Just south of Myrtle Beach, the 2,500-acre Huntington Beach State Park boasts 3 miles of pristine coastline, a 2-mile hiking trail, a fishing pier and 300 species of birds,” Trip Savvy said on its report.

It also notes that visitors should take a tour of the historic Atalaya Castle.

Trip Savvy lists Myrtle Beach State Park at number seven.

Myrtle Beach State Park opened in 1936 and was South Carolina’s first designated state park.

“Nestled along a mile of unspoiled coastland in Myrtle Beach, the quiet maritime forest is teeming with magnolias, live oaks, wax myrtles and other lush vegetation,” the report states. “Hike short, gentle paths through woodlands and along pristine beachfront, or cast a pole from the iconic Myrtle Beach fishing pier.”

Table Rock State Park in Pickens is listed as the top state park for visitors to explore in the Palmetto State.

