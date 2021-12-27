Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Huntington Beach, Myrtle Beach state parks receive top spots in travel report

Myrtle Beach State Park pier (Source: Myrtle Beach State Park)
Myrtle Beach State Park pier (Source: Myrtle Beach State Park)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A travel report has made a list of the best state parks to visit in South Carolina, and two local state parks made it in the top 10.

Trip Savvy released the report earlier this month and ranked Huntington Beach State Park at number five on its list.

Huntington Beach State Park is located in Murrells Inlet, across from Brookgreen Gardens.

“Just south of Myrtle Beach, the 2,500-acre Huntington Beach State Park boasts 3 miles of pristine coastline, a 2-mile hiking trail, a fishing pier and 300 species of birds,” Trip Savvy said on its report.

It also notes that visitors should take a tour of the historic Atalaya Castle.

Trip Savvy lists Myrtle Beach State Park at number seven.

Myrtle Beach State Park opened in 1936 and was South Carolina’s first designated state park.

“Nestled along a mile of unspoiled coastland in Myrtle Beach, the quiet maritime forest is teeming with magnolias, live oaks, wax myrtles and other lush vegetation,” the report states. “Hike short, gentle paths through woodlands and along pristine beachfront, or cast a pole from the iconic Myrtle Beach fishing pier.”

Table Rock State Park in Pickens is listed as the top state park for visitors to explore in the Palmetto State.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Head-on crash in Horry County kills two overnight on Christmas
Two people were hurt after a crash that caused a vehicle to overturn in Conway on Sunday.
2 hurt after vehicle overturns in Conway crash
Local business gives back to the community- a Christmas meal
Surfside Beach restaurant provides free Christmas dinner for those in need
Cars drive through on the final night of Conway's Celebration of Lights.
Conway’s Celebration of Lights closes busy season after getting nearly 25,000 into the Christmas spirit
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

.
Tabernacle Church turns daily food bank into Winter Wonderland Christmas celebration
Man flowers and messages have been left at a memorial for CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin.
Funeral services announced for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash
A well-known basketball tournament featuring elite high school athletes from across the country...
41st annual Beach Ball Classic tips off in Myrtle Beach
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
Coroner identifies man killed in SC officer involved shooting