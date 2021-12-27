FIRST ALERT: A record-breaking end to the weekend, warm weather continues this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures today soared to near 80 degrees across many areas, breaking records around the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Record High Temps (WMBF)

These warm temperatures will continue all throughout the new work week, as highs warm into the low 70s. Winds will continue to move in from the southwest, cranking up those temperatures all week long with no major change to the pattern until the end of the week.

Warm Temperatures Ahead (WMBF)

Looking ahead towards the end of the week, our next weather maker will move through the area. This is going to bring increased rain chances as we close out 2021 and ring in the new year. So far, our rain chances look like they’ll stay on the lighter side with a 30 - 40% chance of rain possible into the weekend.

Rain Chances This Week (WMBF)

