Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Near record warmth continues to end 2021

Plenty of 70s this week
Plenty of 70s this week(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The unseasonably warm weather continues as we move into 2022!

Expect some on-and-off cloud cover this week but the rain chances remain slim. Outside of an isolated shower Wednesday or Thursday, most spots remain dry through the remainder of 2021.

The warmth will continue this week as afternoon highs climb through the middle 70s through Friday. Mornings remain very mild with no frost threats over the next week.

New Year’s Eve will keep with the warmth with temperatures around 63° as we ring in 2022 at midnight. The first couple of days of 2022 will continue the theme as we see more 70s this weekend.

Mild forecast as we ring in 2022
Mild forecast as we ring in 2022(WMBF)

The next cold front arrives late Sunday evening, ushering in a round of showers and storms. This system will bring an end to the warmth as afternoon highs tumble into the upper 40s early next week.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Head-on crash in Horry County kills two overnight on Christmas
Two people were hurt after a crash that caused a vehicle to overturn in Conway on Sunday.
2 hurt after vehicle overturns in Conway crash
Local business gives back to the community- a Christmas meal
Surfside Beach restaurant provides free Christmas dinner for those in need
Cars drive through on the final night of Conway's Celebration of Lights.
Conway’s Celebration of Lights closes busy season after getting nearly 25,000 into the Christmas spirit
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Near record warmth to end the year
Near record warmth to end the year
Near record warmth to end the year
Unseasonably warm again.
FIRST ALERT: Near record warmth to end the year
Tonight's Weather
FIRST ALERT: Spring-like weather continues into the new week