FIRST ALERT: Near record warmth continues to end 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The unseasonably warm weather continues as we move into 2022!

Expect some on-and-off cloud cover this week but the rain chances remain slim. Outside of an isolated shower Wednesday or Thursday, most spots remain dry through the remainder of 2021.

The warmth will continue this week as afternoon highs climb through the middle 70s through Friday. Mornings remain very mild with no frost threats over the next week.

New Year’s Eve will keep with the warmth with temperatures around 63° as we ring in 2022 at midnight. The first couple of days of 2022 will continue the theme as we see more 70s this weekend.

Mild forecast as we ring in 2022 (WMBF)

The next cold front arrives late Sunday evening, ushering in a round of showers and storms. This system will bring an end to the warmth as afternoon highs tumble into the upper 40s early next week.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.