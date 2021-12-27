Submit a Tip
Earthquake rocks the Midlands

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt throughout the Midlands on Monday.

The US Geological Service says the earthquake happened about 5 kilometers East of Elgin.

The quake measured in at 2.7 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey.

You can see who felt the earthquake by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

