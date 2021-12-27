Crews install new HTC Aspire Hub sign in downtown Myrtle Beach
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new hub for budding entrepreneurs is one step closer to opening in downtown Myrtle Beach.
The city shared a photo on their Facebook page Monday morning of the new HTC Aspire Hub sign on 9th Avenue North.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Beyond Shark Tank: Myrtle Beach entrepreneurs attend seminar ahead HTC Aspire Hub opening
- HTC Aspire Hub aims to help local startups in Myrtle Beach
HTC spent $250,000 renovating a storefront to make a space for new business owners to share contacts, recruit and bounce ideas off each other.
Officials said a ribbon-cutting ceremony is expected in mid-January.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.