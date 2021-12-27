Crews install new HTC Aspire Hub sign in downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new hub for budding entrepreneurs is one step closer to opening in downtown Myrtle Beach.

The city shared a photo on their Facebook page Monday morning of the new HTC Aspire Hub sign on 9th Avenue North.

RELATED COVERAGE:

HTC spent $250,000 renovating a storefront to make a space for new business owners to share contacts, recruit and bounce ideas off each other.

Officials said a ribbon-cutting ceremony is expected in mid-January.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.