Crews install new HTC Aspire Hub sign in downtown Myrtle Beach

The city shared a photo on their Facebook page Monday morning of the new HTC Aspire Hub sign on 9th Avenue North.
The city shared a photo on their Facebook page Monday morning of the new HTC Aspire Hub sign on 9th Avenue North.(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new hub for budding entrepreneurs is one step closer to opening in downtown Myrtle Beach.

The city shared a photo on their Facebook page Monday morning of the new HTC Aspire Hub sign on 9th Avenue North.

HTC spent $250,000 renovating a storefront to make a space for new business owners to share contacts, recruit and bounce ideas off each other.

Officials said a ribbon-cutting ceremony is expected in mid-January.

