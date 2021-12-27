Coroner identifies man killed in SC officer involved shooting

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/FOX Carolina) - A suspect killed during a deputy-involved shooting Sunday night has been identified.

Matthew David Snyder, 38, died after he was taken to a hospital after the deputy-involved shooting, according to Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans.

An autopsy showed he died after multiple gunshot wounds, Evans said.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a domestic dispute at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies found that the man, later identified as Snyder, had left the location. Deputies called out the SWAT team when they were told the man was armed.

After a search, deputies found the man armed with a gun in a subdivision in Simpsonville.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Flood said deputies and members of the SWAT team negotiated with the man for an extended period of time, but that shots were fired just before 11 p.m.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved.

