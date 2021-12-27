41st annual Beach Ball Classic tips off in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A well-known basketball tournament featuring elite high school athletes from across the country has returned to the Grand Strand.

The 41st annual Beach Ball Classic kicks off Monday afternoon at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

The tournament will run through Thursday, Dec. 30, and will include the traditional division and a prep school division.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach High School boys team will not be competing in the tournament this year due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Officials said decision was announced on Sunday.

For more information on the Beach Ball Classic, including times and ticket information, click here.

