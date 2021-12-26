Surfside Beach restaurant provides free Christmas dinner for those in need

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On Christmas morning, Good Day Café opened its doors to the public, serving meals to those who needed it most.

Owner Kevin Andrews and his family made sure that no one should feel left behind during Christmas. It’s their first year providing free Christmas meals to everyone who came inside the restaurant living in Surfside Beach.

“You are not alone,” said Andrews. “There are places for you to come and be around other people. We want you to feel included especially during the holiday. You can come to places like these and be with us.”

Good Day Café served at least 50 people Saturday and were overwhelmed by the many volunteers who helped make the event possible.

Andrews said their door was open for those who might be alone, homeless or unable to cook.

“Is all about giving back. We are so blessed. So, why not?” he said.

Their Christmas dinner left an impact on people like Stacey Killian, whose family lives in Virginia. She said she was unable to experience Christmas with them this year.

However, she was able to meet new people while enjoying a meal.

“The biggest thing is to spend it with people you love, you know and you care about,” she said. “I get to spend it with my friend Kathy,” It is great to meet people and socialize with goodwill and joy. I wish everyone a Merry Christmas.”

In the upcoming year, the Andrews family is looking to make similar events for other holidays.

