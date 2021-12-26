Submit a Tip
State park rangers to host New Year’s hikes across SC

(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Rangers at South Carolina state parks plan to kick off 2022 by leading hikes across the state on New Year’s Day.

The First Day Hike program has walks ranging from half a mile to 5 miles all throughout the day varying from leisurely strolls to strenuous workouts.

The hikes include looking at wildflowers at Oconee Station State Park, hunting for shells and fossils during low tide at Edisto Beach State Park or learning about Revolutionary War history at the Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site.

The full schedule of hikes is at the South Carolina State Parks website.

“South Carolina State Parks offer an adventure for everyone. After the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, a First Day Hike is a chance to unplug, de-stress, recharge and maybe even learn something new while enjoying the natural beauty of the Palmetto State,” state parks director Paul McCormack said in a statement.

