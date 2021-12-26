FIRST ALERT: Spring-like weather continues into the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will remain mild tonight and even warmer into the second-half of the weekend. Overnight lows will dip down into the upper 50s and low 60s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Southwesterly winds will be breezy at times, gusting up to 20-30 mph.

Tonight's Weather (WMBF)

As we head into tomorrow, an even warmer day is in the works! Highs will soar into the low 70s through tomorrow afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A warm wind will bring a few strong gusts at times, with gusts up to 20 mph along the beaches.

Tomorrow's Forecast (WMBF)

Our stretch of warm weather will continue into most of the new week as well! Highs will remain in the low 70s until about Thursday, when our next weather maker will help bring temperatures back down into the 60s for New Years Eve.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.