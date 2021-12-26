2 hurt after vehicle overturns in Conway crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt in a crash that saw one vehicle overturn in Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Old Highway 472 and Highway 66 shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday in response to the two-vehicle wreck.

The two people hurt were taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. No further details were provided on their condition.

HCFR also said lanes of traffic are blocked and drivers are also asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

