Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2 hurt after vehicle overturns in Conway crash

Two people were hurt after a crash that caused a vehicle to overturn in Conway on Sunday.
Two people were hurt after a crash that caused a vehicle to overturn in Conway on Sunday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt in a crash that saw one vehicle overturn in Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Old Highway 472 and Highway 66 shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday in response to the two-vehicle wreck.

The two people hurt were taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. No further details were provided on their condition.

HCFR also said lanes of traffic are blocked and drivers are also asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Head-on crash in Horry County kills two overnight on Christmas
Carolina Forest gold cart overturned
Carolina Forest golf cart crash sends 2 to hospital
Addy Barnett (left) embraces her new puppy for the first time after Karen Hunter (right) took...
4 airports, 3 flights, 1 puppy: Passenger brings Christmas surprise to MYR on nation’s busiest winter travel day
Boushall Middle School was placed on lockdown after a robbery at a nearby Dollar General....
1 injured in Longs Christmas Eve robbery
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Fatal Christmas Eve crash in Florence

Latest News

.
Tabernacle Church turns daily food bank into Winter Wonderland Christmas celebration
Conway’s Celebration of Lights closes out the season
Conway’s Celebration of Lights closes out the season after getting 25,000 people into the Christmas spirit
Surfside Beach restaurant provides free Christmas dinner for those in need
Surfside Beach restaurant provides free Christmas dinner for those in need
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died