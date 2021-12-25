Head-on crash in Horry County kills two overnight on Christmas

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are dead after a crash in Longs.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the collision happened around 12:45 a.m. Christmas morning on Pine Needle Drive near Monterrey Drive.

Troopers say the first vehicle, a 2009 Nissan Altima, was driving south when it ran over the center line and hit a second vehicle head-on, a 2017 Nissan Altima. The driver of the first vehicle died at the scene.

The front seat passenger of the second vehicle was also killed. The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear what their condition is at this time.

None of the drivers or passengers within either car were wearing seatbelts, according to SCHP.

The identities of the victims were not immediately available. The wreck remains under investigation.

