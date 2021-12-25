FIRST ALERT: Warm weather for Santa’s arrival!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will remain mild overnight tonight we await for Santa’s arrival overnight. Lows will fall into the 50s through early tomorrow morning, setting us up for an unseasonably warm day for Christmas. Highs tomorrow will soar into the low to mid 70s

Christmas Forecast (WMBF)

Even for the second half of the weekend, we will continue on our warm stretch of weather. High pressure has shifted offshore which has opened the door for warm air for the southwest to filter into our region. This means the warm weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon! In fact, highs will continue to soar into the upper 60s and low 70s for almost all of next week.

Warming Temperatures (WMBF)

As far as rain chances go, we’ll remain warm and dry up until about Thursday and Friday, when our next weather maker is set to arrive. This will bring showers and slightly cooler temperatures to the area.

