Tabernacle Church turns daily food bank into Winter Wonderland Christmas celebration

Tabernacle Church offers several Christmas festivities, including a chance to take pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.(wmbf)
By Laura Harris
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The day before Christmas, one church in our community is making sure everyone feels the holiday spirit.

Tabernacle Church knows not everyone can be with family during this time, but they’re trying to fix that.

Christmas is a time to be with those you love. It’s a time to give back and support the community. That’s exactly what they’re doing at Tabernacle Church on Christmas Eve as they’ve turned their daily food bank into a Christmas celebration.

Not only can you get food, but there’s also Christmas activities for friends, family and kids.

“To see this big church, do this for these children, it means the world to me, it really does,” said community member Eva Catino.

For more than 18 years, volunteers at Tabernacle Church have run a weekday food bank for those in need.

Tabernacle Church hosts a daily weekday food bank at 11am(wmbf)

This Christmas, they wanted to do something extra special for families and children.

Over the last two weeks, volunteers prepared a Christmas celebration, but those visiting the church know Christmas means more than just receiving presents.

“It means to me, a great holiday because I get to spend time with my family,” said the Boatwright family.

“Christmas is about hope, giving and love,” said the Brown Family.

“It just makes a huge difference, it’s magical to me,” said Alyssa Kennedy.

Not only was there a food bank, but also several holiday festivities, including a pancake station with candy toppings, a holiday arts and crafts section, and even a chance to take pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Tabernacle Church offers several Christmas festivities, including a chance to take pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.(wmbf)

Director of Tabernacle Church Christina Cortes says volunteers all came together to donate crafts, decorations and food. Turning the church parking lot into a winter wonderland.

“I didn’t know how it was going to happen, but when I saw the people come out to help and come out to support – it’s just such an abundance of joy for me, it’s better than getting any gift,” said Cortes.

Christmas Mass starts Friday at 7 p.m. for those wanting to attend.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

