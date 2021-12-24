Submit a Tip
Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades

gift, gift giving
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art by passing the same hard candy back and forth since 1987.

It started when Ryan Wasson gave a 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with assorted fruit flavors to his brother, Eric Wasson, as a joke for Christmas. He knew Eric wouldn’t like it.

Eric gave it back the following Christmas. They’ve been taking turns ever since.

WMUR-TV reports the candy has been frozen in a block of ice, put in Jell-O and even sewn into a teddy bear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

