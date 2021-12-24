Submit a Tip
S.C. Department of Corrections resumes visitation ahead of Christmas

Inmates in South Carolina Department of Correction facilities will be able to have visitors just in time for the holidays.(SCDC)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Inmates in South Carolina Department of Correction facilities will be able to have visitors just in time for the holidays.

In-person visits will resume at all facilities, except Kershaw and Wateree River. These facilities currently have units in quarantine. Institutions with housing units on quarantine will not be allowed to visit.

Visitation reopened on December 23 with four days of special holiday visits scheduled going forward. Christmas visits will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 26 and will be scheduled in 1½ hour blocks.

After the special Christmas schedule, visitation will remain in place for Saturday and Sunday visits under the same guidelines.

General population inmates with visitation privileges will be allowed one visit during this four-day period with up to three visitors, one of which must be an adult. Children of all ages can visit.

Families of inmates who have visitation privileges and live in housing units other than the general population need to schedule visits by calling the institution.

All visits must be scheduled ahead of time through the SCDC/GTL scheduler, located here on the agency’s website. This is the same process used to schedule virtual visits.

Also to keep in mind about scheduled visits:

  • Visits will be non-contact except for a brief embrace at the beginning of the visit.
  • Visits at medium and close security institutions will be in newly installed visitation booths.
  • Proof of vaccination is not required for visitors or inmates.
  • All visitors will be screened for covid symptoms.
  • Visitors age four and older will be given a face mask to wear and are required to wear it during the entire visit. Personal face masks will not be allowed. Hand sanitizer also will be provided.
  • All visitation stations will be sanitized after each visit.
  • Visitors are encouraged to use the restroom before arriving at the institution as restrooms will not be accessible.
  • Institutions with living areas on covid quarantine will not be able to visit. Information about this will be shared as soon as it is known, keeping in mind that covid testing is ongoing and circumstances can change quickly.
  • If visitors are unable to attend a scheduled visit, they must cancel the visit 24 hours ahead of time. Otherwise, the visit will count toward the inmate’s monthly visit total.

Also going forward, all inmates with privileges may have up to three visits per month until COVID restrictions are changed.

Female and minimum-security institutions will continue visits on their same schedule. Christmas visits will be extra and will not count toward their allotted three per month.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

