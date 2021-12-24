Myrtle Beach International Airport sees increased traffic ahead of Christmas Eve

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The day before Christmas Eve is typically one of the busiest travel days of the year across the country, and it’s no different in the Grand Strand.

The Myrtle Beach International Airport said it had 31 planes scheduled to take off Thursday with nearly 3,800 people aboard. That’s more than double seen around this time last year.

A study from AAA shows nearly 6.5 million people will take to the air before Jan. 3, nearly triple last year’s total. MYR says it has 73% more scheduled seats through Jan. 3 than it did last year.

MYR already shattered a South Carolina record for flights this year, with 275,000 getting off flights at the airport through the month of July.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The airport advises travelers to get there at least two hours before their flight, and be prepared to see the economy and long-term parking lots closed off. MYR says those needing to park may need to use overflow parking and wait for a shuttle to take them to the terminal.

Even with the large crowds, it’s not stopping travelers coming through MYR from catching their flights.

”I would say it is pretty normal to go see relatives, but we’ve been doing less of that, so we decided to travel,” said Thomas Stevens, who was flying back to Denver. “We haven’t gone on vacation in quite a long time.”

Verna Hopkins, who’s visiting from Oregon, said her family was flying in Thursday and leaving Jan. 3, but said she’s glad they’re taking on both days since they get to spend Christmas and New Year’s together.

“They get to be here for ten days,” she said. “So they’ll get to see a lot more, and we have wonderful weather, so that makes it even better.”

MYR has considered sketches of a parking garage as part of its 20-year master plan.

Click here to check the status of your flight.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.