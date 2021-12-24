Fatal Christmas Eve crash in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal one-car crash Friday morning in Florence.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2003 Chevy was heading south on Old River near Seven Mile Rd. when they ran off the road to the left/

The vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected, according to the report.

SCHP said the driver was deceased on arrival.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.