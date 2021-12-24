Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fatal Christmas Eve crash in Florence

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal one-car crash Friday morning in Florence.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2003 Chevy was heading south on Old River near Seven Mile Rd. when they ran off the road to the left/

The vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected, according to the report.

SCHP said the driver was deceased on arrival.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an arcade in Lumberton.
Police: Suspect shot, killed while trying to rob N.C. arcade at gunpoint
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash in...
‘It’s miserable’: Community mourns loss of Socastee man killed in hit-and-run near his home
A scam posing as a man's bank - that first arrived by text message and then escalated to a...
Grand Strand man loses $3.5K ahead of holidays in banking app scam
One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Wednesday night in Carolina...
1 hurt after vehicle collides with utility pole in Carolina Forest
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

.
‘Support: ' Grand Strand Arts Industries fights to keep going, waits for COVID to exit stage left
.
Explorin’ With Loren: Top Christmas displays in the Grand Strand
FILE - Judge J. Michelle Childs, who was nominated by President Barack Obama to the U.S....
40 federal judges confirmed in 2021; Biden nominates 2 more
Addy Barnett (left) embraces her new puppy for the first time after Karen Hunter (right) took...
4 airports, 3 flights, 1 puppy: Passenger brings Christmas surprise to MYR on nation’s busiest winter travel day
Boushall Middle School was placed on lockdown after a robbery at a nearby Dollar General....
1 injured in Longs Christmas Eve robbery