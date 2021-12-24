Suspect at large in Darlington armed robbery

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in the armed robbery of a Cash Advance store on Thursday.

Darlington Sheriff James Hudson, Jr. said around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 deputies responded to the Advance America Cash Advance located on Lamar Hwy. just outside of the City of Darlington in reference to an armed robbery.

Store employees told deputies a Black male entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money.

According to the report, the individual fled the business in what was described as a burgundy-colored Malibu.

No other information is available and the incident is under investigation at this time.

