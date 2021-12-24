Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

COVID spike in SC causing more interest in testing, holidays will delay results

COVID-19 cases in South Carolina are higher than they have been since October and with...
COVID-19 cases in South Carolina are higher than they have been since October and with Christmas around the corner people are lining up to get tested before seeing family(WIS)
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COVID-19 cases in South Carolina are higher than they have been since October and with Christmas around the corner people are lining up to get tested before seeing family.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting more people getting tested the week before their holiday than they have seen in months. A staff member at DHEC’s Bull St. testing site says some people were waiting 35-45 minutes to get tested Thursday, which hasn’t been the case since late summer.

Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly says she is glad to see the increase in testing as more people have possible exposures to COVID.

“In June of 2021 we were seeing fewer than 100 new cases a day, now we are seeing more than 2000 more cases a day,” she said.

However, DHEC says people should expect results to take longer than the usual 24 to 48 hours turnaround time because of limited staff and hours at testing sites and labs.

Kelly says if someone is concerned that their symptoms are COVID, they should act as if they are infected and avoid gathering with others, especially people who are immunocompromised. For people who are being cautious or worried about possible exposure and not experiencing symptoms, Kelly advises adding other layers of protection if PCR or rapid testing isn’t available.

“Wearing a mask, keeping a distance, if the weather is nice enough, going outside,” she said. While everyone needs to make their own risk assessment, Kelly said people should think about the immunocompromised people they will be seeing over the holiday before deciding what precautions they will and won’t take.

“Who is the most vulnerable person in the room? And take your steps from there. If everyone is vaccinated and boosted, I think you are in a pretty good situation to get together with minimal risk. But if it’s a mixed group and you are with someone who has an autoimmune disease...you have to think about how to best protect that person,” Kelly said.

She said while hospitalizations and deaths aren’t spiking now, it is possible that hospitals could be overwhelmed in the new year if people don’t take precautions or don’t get vaccinated and boosted. However this Christmas the concern isn’t just a spike in cases from gatherings, it’s also the highly contagious nature of the Omicron variant.

“Delta is still the predominant variant but of course, with this increase, it raises the suspicion that Omicron is circulating in South Carolina as well. The key thing it does is it spreads more easily. We don’t have more evidence it causes more severe disease at this time. But of course, if you have more cases, inevitably, you are going to have more cases of people who have severe disease and need to be hospitalized.”

Unfortunately, Kelly says some of the treatments hospitals have been using for COVID patients seem to be less effective against Omicron.

“Two of the monoclonal antibody treatments we have been using in [South Carolina] are probably much less effective against Omicron. Yes, we have new pills on the horizon...but they will be in quite limited supply initially. Unvaccinated people who plan to get [monoclonal antibody treatment] if infected are taking a new level of risk,” she wrote in a message to reporters.

To find a COVID testing site or vaccination site near you can go here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an arcade in Lumberton.
Police: Suspect shot, killed while trying to rob N.C. arcade at gunpoint
A crash was reported.
1 killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-95 in Florence County
Handcuffs graphic
Myrtle Beach police seize nearly $15K in counterfeit goods, 18 charged
Residents sound off about Horry County purchasing land to help alleviate traffic in Carolina...
Residents sound off on Horry County land purchase to alleviate Carolina Forest traffic
Lanes were closed Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving a concrete truck in Surfside...
Lanes closed after crash involving concrete truck in Surfside Beach

Latest News

.
‘Support: ' Grand Strand Arts Industries fights to keep going, waits for COVID to exit stage left
.
Explorin’ With Loren: Top Christmas displays in the Grand Strand
The Myrtle Beach International Airport says its seeing twice as many planes take just before...
Myrtle Beach International Airport sees increased traffic ahead of Christmas Eve
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
DHEC said the 2220 new cases include 1466 confirmed and 754 probable cases. A total of 455 of...
SC reports highest number of COVID cases since October