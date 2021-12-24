Carolina Forest golf cart crash sends 2 to hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue said a single-vehicle accident in Carolina Forest send two people to the hospital with injuries the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

According to HCFR, EMT was dispatched to Gracie Rd. and Augusta Plantation Drive after a golf cart overturned.

Two people were transported to the hospital, according to the report.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

