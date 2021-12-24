Bennettsville police investigate multiple shootings, suspects at large

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and the Bennettsville Police Department are searching for the suspect in a Thursday night shooting.

According to MCSO, on December 23, around 9 pm Bennettsville police officers were dispatched to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office to meet with a complainant about someone being shot in the city limits.

Officers and deputies learned the victim was sitting inside a vehicle parked in the lot of the Eastside Grocery Store.

According to the report, the complainant told law enforcement officers that Khalil Dease came out of the store and went over to the vehicle where the victim was sitting in the passenger’s front seat.

During the investigation, it was determined that the subject got into a verbal altercation with the individuals inside the vehicle, BPD said.

According to the report, Dease shot into the vehicle striking the victim one time in the upper body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

BPD said a second shooting took place in the Eastside Grocery Store parking lot on Dec. 24 around 12:30 p.m.

After responding to the scene, officers learned that a house was struck by a projectile and a vehicle that was in the parking lot of the store was also struck.

Officers spoke with bystanders, and no one saw anything during the shooting.

The Bennettsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance if anyone knows the whereabouts of the subject Khalil Dease, or has information about the Friday shooting, they are asked to call dispatch at (843) 479-1111 or Sgt. Det. Tim Hood at (843) 439-0843.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.