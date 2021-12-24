Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Bennettsville police investigate multiple shootings, suspects at large

Khalil Dease
Khalil Dease(Bennettsville Police)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and the Bennettsville Police Department are searching for the suspect in a Thursday night shooting.

According to MCSO, on December 23, around 9 pm Bennettsville police officers were dispatched to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office to meet with a complainant about someone being shot in the city limits.

Officers and deputies learned the victim was sitting inside a vehicle parked in the lot of the Eastside Grocery Store.

According to the report, the complainant told law enforcement officers that Khalil Dease came out of the store and went over to the vehicle where the victim was sitting in the passenger’s front seat.

During the investigation, it was determined that the subject got into a verbal altercation with the individuals inside the vehicle, BPD said.

According to the report, Dease shot into the vehicle striking the victim one time in the upper body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

BPD said a second shooting took place in the Eastside Grocery Store parking lot on Dec. 24 around 12:30 p.m.

After responding to the scene, officers learned that a house was struck by a projectile and a vehicle that was in the parking lot of the store was also struck.

Officers spoke with bystanders, and no one saw anything during the shooting.

The Bennettsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance if anyone knows the whereabouts of the subject Khalil Dease, or has information about the Friday shooting, they are asked to call dispatch at (843) 479-1111 or Sgt. Det. Tim Hood at (843) 439-0843.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an arcade in Lumberton.
Police: Suspect shot, killed while trying to rob N.C. arcade at gunpoint
A scam posing as a man's bank - that first arrived by text message and then escalated to a...
Grand Strand man loses $3.5K ahead of holidays in banking app scam
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash in...
‘It’s miserable’: Community mourns loss of Socastee man killed in hit-and-run near his home
Daniel Lee Brown
SLED: Man fresh out of prison back behind bars for passing bad lotto tickets in Horry Co.
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

Armed robbery
Suspect at large in Darlington armed robbery
Boushall Middle School was placed on lockdown after a robbery at a nearby Dollar General....
1 injured in Longs Christmas Eve robbery
Investigators said a home security camera captured the image of a man removing a package from a...
S.C. deputies release picture of person sought in porch package theft
Authoirties in Florence are searching for two suspects connected to a robbery that happened...
Florence police searching for pair of armed robbery suspects