40 federal judges confirmed in 2021; Biden nominates 2 more

(AP) - President Joe Biden is making two final nominations to the federal bench this year as he caps his first year in office with 40 judges confirmed. That’s the most since Ronald Reagan’s presidency.

Nancy Gbana Abudu, his nominee for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, would be the first Black woman named to that court.

The circuit covers Alabama, Georgia and Florida, where 8.5 million people are Black yet there is only one Black judge on the 12-person panel.

The second nominee, also a woman of color, is J. Michelle Childs, a U.S. District Court judge for South Carolina. She’s nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

