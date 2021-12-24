Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

40 federal judges confirmed in 2021; Biden nominates 2 more

FILE - Judge J. Michelle Childs, who was nominated by President Barack Obama to the U.S....
FILE - Judge J. Michelle Childs, who was nominated by President Barack Obama to the U.S. District Court, listens during her nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 16, 2010. Childs, currently a U.S. District Court Judge for Southern California, is nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Childs has been on the bench in California since 2010, appointed by former president Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)(Charles Dharapak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden is making two final nominations to the federal bench this year as he caps his first year in office with 40 judges confirmed. That’s the most since Ronald Reagan’s presidency.

Nancy Gbana Abudu, his nominee for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, would be the first Black woman named to that court.

The circuit covers Alabama, Georgia and Florida, where 8.5 million people are Black yet there is only one Black judge on the 12-person panel.

The second nominee, also a woman of color, is J. Michelle Childs, a U.S. District Court judge for South Carolina. She’s nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an arcade in Lumberton.
Police: Suspect shot, killed while trying to rob N.C. arcade at gunpoint
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash in...
‘It’s miserable’: Community mourns loss of Socastee man killed in hit-and-run near his home
A scam posing as a man's bank - that first arrived by text message and then escalated to a...
Grand Strand man loses $3.5K ahead of holidays in banking app scam
One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Wednesday night in Carolina...
1 hurt after vehicle collides with utility pole in Carolina Forest
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

Addy Barnett (left) embraces her new puppy for the first time after Karen Hunter (right) took...
4 airports, 3 flights, 1 puppy: Passenger brings Christmas surprise to MYR on nation’s busiest winter travel day
Boushall Middle School was placed on lockdown after a robbery at a nearby Dollar General....
1 injured in Longs Christmas Eve robbery
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Fatal Christmas Eve crash in Florence
Sunny and warm!
FIRST ALERT: Shorts for Santa!