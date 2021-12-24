Submit a Tip
1 injured in Longs Christmas Eve robbery

Boushall Middle School was placed on lockdown after a robbery at a nearby Dollar General. (Source: RNN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is investigating an alleged robbery in Longs Friday morning that sent one person to the hospital and the suspect remains at large.

HCPD said the alleged robbery was reported near Radius Road in Longs.

According to the report, the injured person was transported to an area hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCPD said there is currently no information on the suspect(s) and the incident remains under investigation.

