SC reports highest number of COVID cases since October

DHEC said the 2220 new cases include 1466 confirmed and 754 probable cases. A total of 455 of those 2220 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 2220 new COVID-19 cases and another jump in the percent-positive rate.

DHEC says Thursday’s case total is the highest reported since Oct. 1.

DHEC said the 2220 new cases include 1466 confirmed and 754 probable cases. A total of 455 of those 2220 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County321446
Berkeley County382361
Charleston County14876224
Colleton County246
Dorchester County424486
Georgetown County91322
Williamsburg County7310

It reported 23 deaths, including 14 confirmed and nine probable deaths. Georgetown County reported one confirmed death and Colleton County reported one probable death.

The percent positive rate was 11.1%, up from 9.2% reported in Wednesday’s data.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Thursday represented Tuesday’s data.

Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 944,574 cases of COVID-19 and 14,550 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases752,659191,915944,574
Total Deaths12,5741,97614,550

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



