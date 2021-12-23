S.C. lawmaker proposes cutting state income tax in half, eliminating income tax for businesses

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - An Upstate lawmaker has filed a bill that would cut the state income tax in half and eliminate income tax for businesses.

Spartanburg State Sen. Josh Kimbrell filed the bill earlier this month, which would take South Carolina’s top income tax rate of 7% and reduce it to 3.5%.

“If we do not adopt tax reform, if we do not cut taxes, we will no longer be competitive against our neighboring states and the quality of life we’ve come to expect as South Carolinians,” said Kimbrell, who represents South Carolina’s 11th district. “And the economic development we’ve experienced, the rising wages we’ve experienced will be a thing of the past.”

The top state income tax in North Carolina is at 5.25%.

In Georgia, the top income tax rate is 5.75% and in Tennessee, there is no income tax at all.

For example, if you made $50,000, a 7% state income tax would allow you to take home $46,500. A 3.5% rate, for example, would allow you to take home $48,250.

The bill would also eliminate income tax for businesses.

While many people WYFF News 4 spoke with like the proposal, some wondered where the money would come from, or the state would have enough funds to make the changes to income tax.

Kimbrell said it can be made possible by closing what he called loopholes in the state sales tax.

“Right now, we have so many special interest loopholes and exemptions that if we just close those, not only do we pay for the tax cut I’m proposing for businesses and families, but we actually probably make money for the state of South Carolina,” Kimbrell said.

