S.C. deputies release picture of person sought in porch package theft

Investigators said a home security camera captured the image of a man removing a package from a...
Investigators said a home security camera captured the image of a man removing a package from a house 20 minutes after it had been delivered on Thursday.(GCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in the the theft of a package from the front porch of a house in Litchfield Country Club.

Investigators said a home security camera captured the image of a man removing a package from a house 20 minutes after it had been delivered on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office describes the person of interest as standing 6-feet tall and weighing 190 pounds.

“He has long hair pulled into a ponytail with a scruffy beard,” GCSO officials said. “He was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a tan vest.”

Anyone with information on this person is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.

