Police: Suspect shot, killed while trying to rob N.C. arcade at gunpoint

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an arcade in Lumberton.

Officers responded to the Skilled Arcade #3 on N. Pine Street shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday for reports of a person shot, according to a press release from Lumberton police.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed an unknown male entered the business, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

A struggle ensued between the employee and the unknown male. During the struggle, police said, the unknown male was shot and killed.

Authorities are working to identify the man killed and notify his family.

The investigation is ongoing.

