Myrtle Beach to begin annual Christmas tree pickup for mulch recycling program

Wondering what to do with your Christmas tree after the holidays?

The Myrtle Beach Solid Waste and Recycling Division will begin collecting Christmas trees for its annual recycling program in January.

Each week, the city will pick up trees alongside trash left on the curbs of residencies within city limits, then transfer them to the Horry County landfill where they will be ground into mulch, which residents can pick up free of charge.

Horry County residents can take their trees to convenience centers designated by the Horry County Solid Waste Authority to participate in the program.

According to Myrtle Beach Solid Waste and Recycling Division Superintendent Ed Marr, the program saves money by eliminating debris that would otherwise take up space in landfills.

“We get thousands of trees every year,” Marr said. “Normally, they would go to into a space in the landfill, but trees are not very compactable.

“The space in the landfill costs X amount of hours,” he said. “But since I already collect curbside trash, it doesn’t cost any extra to pick up trees alongside it. And I can dispose of it by grounding into a secondary use product.”

Before leaving trees for pickup, residents must remove any decorations, like ornaments and lights, or stands.

“A lot of times people will take an old coffee can and nails for a stand and leave it nailed to the bottom of the tree, or they leave lights on it,” Marr said. “When you do that, you contaminate the material that’s going to get ground. It damages the machinery that grinds the material, and the resulting mulch will have plastic and metal in it.”

Residents may also dispense trees at the Jake Abraham Solid Waste Transfer Station at 3221 Joe White Ave.

The city is asking those who use the curbside program to not block mailboxes or utility meters.

For more information, call the Myrtle Beach Public Works Department at 843-918-2000.

