More police on SC roads; lanes kept open for holiday travel

Construction crews on road projects across South Carolina are getting a Christmas break too as...
Construction crews on road projects across South Carolina are getting a Christmas break too as officials promise they won’t close lanes for work over the long holiday season.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Construction crews on road projects across South Carolina are getting a Christmas break too as officials promise they won’t close lanes for work over the long holiday season.

Transportation officials say crews can’t close lanes on interstates or other major holidays unless there is an emergency from Thursday through Jan. 3.

Drivers also will see more police on the roads.

State troopers are leading their “Sober or Slammer” campaign to fight driving under the influence along with local police through New Year’s Day

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

