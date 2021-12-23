Submit a Tip
Local stores seeing overstuffed shelves before Christmas as supply chain issues create unpredictable delivery dates

By Adam Mintzer
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This holiday season, last-minute shoppers may be at an advantage.

Some South Carolina small business owners say they are still getting inventory from vendors days before Christmas that they had hoped would arrive by November or early December.

At Bep Beep toy store in Columbia Wednesday, staff was simultaneously dealing with a holiday rush while unboxing and shelving toys that they had hoped would be top sellers.

And it is not just toys, boutiques in the area are dealing with the same unpredictability.

“The biggest difference this year is the shipments are still coming in December even up to this week,” said Just the Thing owner Tracy Wright. “It’s fun because every time someone comes in there’s something different because the things we ordered in October or November are arriving in mid-December.”

For shoppers dealing with similar delivery issues, the overstuffed shelves give them an opportunity to make sure they get the perfect gift for their loved ones.

Cindy Snelgrove has been shopping at Bep Beep for years and came back three days before Christmas because she was worried the presents she ordered online for her grandchildren weren’t going to make it in time.

“I had a few things come in from Amazon, but they keep getting...the latest orders have been pushed more, more, more. Even though they said they would be delivered before Christmas it looks like they might not be,” she said.

Snelgrove said the store is typically laid out “perfectly” with well-thought-out displays of the latest toys around every corner. She said seeing an unopened package in the store was rare.

However, in each unopened package at Bep Beep and Just the Thing is a gift someone wants under the tree.

Wright says the most popular items are her shop this season have been picture frames, gold hoop earrings, and gold necklaces with chains that look like paperclips.

Bep Beep staff say Bruder toy trucks, Corolle dolls, and bubble fidget toys have been selling fast.

