Lake View native, Colts LB Darius Leonard selected to 2022 Pro Bowl

Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard (53) celebrates during the first half of an NFL football...
Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard (53) celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Michael Owens
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (WMBF) - One of the Pee Dee’s own got some good news right before Christmas.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was named to the AFC’s 2022 Pro Bowl roster.

It marks the third straight year the Lake View native has been selected to the league’s all-star game.

Leonard is one of seven Colts to make the roster and has made a big impact on the team’s defense in the 2021 season. To date, he’s had six forced fumbles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries so far this season.

The Colts also lead the league in takeaways with 31 heading into Week 16.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played on Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.

