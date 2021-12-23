Lake View native, Colts LB Darius Leonard selected to 2022 Pro Bowl

LAS VEGAS (WMBF) - One of the Pee Dee’s own got some good news right before Christmas.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was named to the AFC’s 2022 Pro Bowl roster.

It marks the third straight year the Lake View native has been selected to the league’s all-star game.

Leonard is one of seven Colts to make the roster and has made a big impact on the team’s defense in the 2021 season. To date, he’s had six forced fumbles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries so far this season.

The Colts also lead the league in takeaways with 31 heading into Week 16.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played on Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.