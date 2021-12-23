‘It’s miserable’: Community mourns loss of Socastee man killed in hit-and-run near his home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand community will spend this Christmas mourning the tragic loss of a loved one.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Socastee last week as 75-year-old Lou Fischer.

While they wait for more information from the investigation, Fischer’s neighbors will spend the holiday season remembering the man many knew as the “neighborhood general.”

“Come out every morning, 7:30, we laughed, we joked, walked around the neighborhood,” said James Crutcher, Fischer’s neighbor.

For years, Crutcher started every day with a morning walk around the block with Fischer, one of his best friends. Although the walk was mainly for Fischer’s dog, Bones, the two friends had plenty of good times together along the way.

“Fishing and making fun of the fish we caught, making fun of the ones we caught because we couldn’t keep them. Or mine was bigger than yours,” said Crutcher.

Crutcher’s latest morning walk was missing out on all those stories and laughter, as it was missing Fischer.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Fischer was hit by a car near his own yard around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

“It was hard, very hard,” said Crutcher. “It’s miserable.”

Fischer’s wife says he had taken the dog out for a walk, and she just assumed he got tied up chatting with someone. Bones is unharmed, but his son says he still runs to Fischer’s truck every morning to see if his owner is in there.

Crutcher wasn’t the only neighbor hit hard by losing Fischer. Several others visited his home with flowers in hand to offer their condolences.

“Lou was kind to everybody and everybody was kind to Lou,” said Frederick Leitzel, Fischer’s neighbor. “Somebody described him as our neighborhood general. He walked the streets every night with his dog. If you needed a hand, needed a tool, Lou was the guy to go to.”

Leitzel says he’d like to see the Amberfield HOA and Horry County take some action to prevent something like this from happening again.

“Lighting, maybe some speed bumps, occasional police presence would definitely help,” said Leitzel.

Troopers are still investigating the case and have yet to announce any information about the suspect vehicle in Fischer’s death.

In the meantime, Crutcher has a message for anyone else driving through Amberfield.

“Please slow down. We’ve lost a good man here,” said Crutcher. “Don’t lose no more.”

Another one of Fischer’s neighbors noted they’ve submitted doorbell video to SCHP from the night of the incident, hoping the video helps troopers identify the vehicle involved.

