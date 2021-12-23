Submit a Tip
Advertisement

Food Lion shares results: 6.6 million meals donated through Food Lion Feeds

Customers purchased nearly 1.1 million “Holidays Without Hunger” boxes and donated more than $87,000 to fight hunger during unprecedented Holiday Season
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Food Lion has released the results of the Food Lion Feeds campaign. In a news release, Food Lion says more than 6.6 million meals are helping feed food-insecure neighbors thanks to the generosity of Food Lion customers who supported Food Lion Feeds’ “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign.

Customers purchased and donated a specially marked, prepacked “Holidays Without Hunger” food box for $5 or made a cash donation at the register during the campaign, which ran Nov. 10 through Dec. 14. The box of food was then donated directly to the 33 local Feeding America® member food banks or their partner feeding agency in the store’s community. All cash donations benefitted Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.

“Far too many of our neighbors are being forced to make difficult choices this holiday season between things like gas and groceries, and dinner and rent,” said Kevin Durkee, manager, Food Lion Feeds. “Nourishing our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve is core to everything we do. This was our largest ‘Holidays Without Hunger’ campaign to date, and we’re excited that so many customers joined us to help fight hunger and make a difference in their local community.”

Over the past seven years, Food Lion says through “Holidays Without Hunger” box sales and cash donations, Food Lion Feeds and customers have helped to provide more than 25 million meals* to neighbors in need.

To learn more about Food Lion Feeds or its “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

(*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks)

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

