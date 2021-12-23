Florence police searching for pair of armed robbery suspects

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee dee are searching for a pair of robbery suspects.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the Check into Cash, located on 938 South Irby Street, at around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police later learned the suspects, described as two men wearing masks, entered the location and took money at gunpoint.

Both suspects then left the scene in a burgundy mid-2000′s Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.