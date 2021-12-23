Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Sunny, warm, and breezy into the holiday weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cool temperatures made a return for Wednesday, but a big warm up is in sight as we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tonight’s lows will be a bit warmer than last night and closer to our seasonable averages, in the upper 30s and low 40s. Our Christmas Eve forecast will be a beautiful one, with pleasant temperatures and plenty of sunshine tomorrow. Highs will warm into the low 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve(WMBF)

For any Christmas Day plans, expect unseasonably warm weather with sunny skies and breezy winds at times. It will be a beautiful day, especially for a late December day. Highs will warm into the upper 60s along the beaches and into the low 70s across the Pee Dee.

Christmas Forecast
Christmas Forecast(WMBF)

Even beyond Christmas, we’re going to be seeing a pattern of warm and dry weather across the Carolinas. In fact, even warmer temperatures will be possible looking ahead into middle parts of next week, where it is likely that we will see temperatures in the low 70s along the beaches.

Temperatures This Week
Temperatures This Week(WMBF)

