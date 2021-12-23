Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Cool & clear for Christmas travel plans

The travel forecast looks clear as you leave to head to your holiday destinations today.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting the day with one of the coldest mornings this week. Temperatures continue to fall into the low-mid 30s for those that plan to head out the door early this morning. From your last day of work this week to Christmas travel plans, we’re looking at a day filled with abundant sunshine, but cooler temperatures thanks to high pressure bringing in a northeast wind across the region.

The forecast looks nice for any plans for holiday travel!
Highs will reach the lower 50s today. That’s it. We stay in the 40s for most of the day before we briefly touch the lower 50s this afternoon. Winds will remain out of the northeast for today, before a shift arrives for Christmas Eve and into the weekend.

Highs climb into the upper 60s on Christmas Day with the lower 70s inland.
Southerly winds will move back into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as high pressure moves to our east. This will bring a warm Christmas Eve with highs in the lower 60s. Highs warm up into the upper 60s to lower 70s for Christmas with warm and sunny conditions.

Highs climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s starting on Christmas.
Beyond Christmas, mild temperatures will stick around. Highs continue to stay in the lower 70s on Sunday with the upper 60s to lower 70s continuing through the start of next week. As of now, we remain dry until the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

