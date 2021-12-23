Dole recalls packaged salads due to listeria

Submit a Tip
Dole is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities due to possible listeria contamination.(CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray Media Group) - Dole is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities due to possible listeria contamination.

They are Dole and private-label salads Ahold, Kroger, Lidl, Simply Nature, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, Little Salad Bar and Marketside with best by dates between Nov. 30, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022.

The salads have product lot codes beginning with N or Y.

The Dole plants involved are in Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Yuma, Arizona. Dole is pausing operations at the facilities involved in the recall for extensive cleaning.

The Food and Drug Administration said listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with compromised immune systems. Among pregnant people, listeria infections can also cause stillbirth and miscarriages.

Healthy people who are infected with listeria may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Questions about the recalls should be directed to the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pacific Time.

