Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Congressman Jim Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19

Congressman Jim Clyburn said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Congressman Jim Clyburn said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.(AP)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Congressman Jim Clyburn said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is a breakthrough case, and I am asymptomatic,” Clyburn said in a statement. ”I am fully vaccinated and received my booster in September.”

According to Clyburn, he had tested negative for COVID last Thursday in advance of President Joe Biden’s visit to South Carolina State University on Friday.

Then on Sunday, the congressman said he and his family took at-home tests as a precaution before his granddaughter’s wedding which was today.

Clyburn said his test was inconclusive, so out of an abundance of caution and a recommendation of the House Attending Physician, he quarantined and took a PCR test this Monday.

“It has taken more than 56 hours to receive the results, which have come back positive,” Clyburn said. “I remain in quarantine, as I have since Sunday, and I will continue to follow CDC recommendations until I know it is safe to resume my regular activities.”

“It is a huge sacrifice to miss my granddaughter’s wedding, but it is an unfortunate reality that is playing out all across this country due to the proliferation of this virus. We all must do everything we can to keep one another safe and healthy,” he continued. “America is in a new phase of this pandemic. No one is immune to this virus. I urge anyone who has not done so to get their vaccines and boosters. It is the best protection against severe disease and possible death.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a convenience store employee in...
16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of N.C. convenience store employee
Residents sound off about Horry County purchasing land to help alleviate traffic in Carolina...
Residents sound off on Horry County land purchase to alleviate Carolina Forest traffic
Authorities in Marion County are investigating the sudden death of a Mullins High School student.
Mullins High School student dies after being found unresponsive on school grounds
FILE
Traffic moving again after reported hit-and-run on Highway 501
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Deputies: Florida man found safe after vehicle recovered in Georgetown
Ahead of the holidays, one North Charleston family is still heartbroken and left with many...
N. Charleston family searching for answers one year after man’s unsolved murder
Grand Strand Arts Industries fighting to keep arts industry alive, awaiting the times COVID...
Grand Strand arts industries fight to keep going, wait for COVID to exit stage left
Midway Fire Rescue makes history: 4,000 response calls in 2021
‘It’s pretty crazy:’ Midway Fire Rescue responds to record 4,000 calls in 2021