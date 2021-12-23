Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina LB Teddy Gallagher cuts off mullet for charity

By Michael Owens and Gabe McDonald
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One of Conway’s most famous mullets has been shaved off for a good cause.

Coastal Carolina linebacker Teddy Gallagher had his bleached blonde locks cut Thursday. The hair will now be donated to the Dylan Adams Endowment and will be part of an auction benefiting cancer research.

The organization is named after Dylan Adams, a 13-year-old Hartsville boy who lost his two-year battle with cancer in October 2020. His parents, Mike and Jennifer Adams, later started the endowment - which goes directly to patients and families battling pediatric cancer, as well as toward research to assist those affected.

Gallagher, who said his father is a cancer survivor, called the haircut “closing a chapter” and was more than happy to help.

“It just means a lot to be able to help out any way I can,” he said.

Mike Adams got to see Gallagher’s haircut in person and said it meant a lot that he chose to help their cause.

“We’ve followed Teddy throughout, basically, his whole career,” he said. “Our son loved football. Toward the end of his life with his treatment, his hair actually turned blonde. So it just kind of hit close to home.”

Click here for more information on the Dylan Adams Endowment.

