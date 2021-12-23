1 hurt after vehicle collides with utility pole in Carolina Forest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle collided with a utility pole Wednesday night in the Carolina Forest area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the crash on Ronald McNair Boulevard and Mistletoe Court at around 9:45 p.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

