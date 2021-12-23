Submit a Tip
1 hurt after vehicle collides with utility pole in Carolina Forest

One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Wednesday night in Carolina...
One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Wednesday night in Carolina Forest.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle collided with a utility pole Wednesday night in the Carolina Forest area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the crash on Ronald McNair Boulevard and Mistletoe Court at around 9:45 p.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

