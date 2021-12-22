Submit a Tip
There’s a candy cane shortage this Christmas

Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - The key ingredient to a lot of holiday treats is in short supply.

Candy canes are the latest item becoming harder to find as the nation gets closer to the two-year mark of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Agriculture, peppermint production has declined nearly 25% over the past decade.

Candy stores said even though there is not an abundance this year, the candy canes in stock are flying off the shelves.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

