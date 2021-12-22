Submit a Tip
Suspended Marlboro County sheriff, former deputy post bond in taser assault case

Suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon (in gray suit on left) and former deputy David Cook (in blue shirt on right) appear in court for an arraignment hearing Tuesday in Florence.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspended Marlboro County sheriff and a former deputy charged in connection to the alleged taser assault on an inmate have bonded out of jail.

According to online records, Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon and former deputy David Cook bonded out of Marlboro County Detention Center Tuesday, the same day they were taken into custody following an arraignment hearing.

Both Lemon and Cook are charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and misconduct in office for the May 2020 incident at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Court documents state that Lemon ordered Cook to deploy his taser on Jarrel Lee Johnson and unlawfully continued to activate the taser at least two times after the initial taser deployment to subdue Johnson.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The indictments allege the assault was likely to produce great bodily injury or death. One of the indictments against Cook states he deployed his taser into Johnson’s chest and leg.

During Tuesday’s arraignment proceedings, Lemon and Cook pleaded not guilty and were each granted $25,000 surety bonds. They were also ordered not to have any contact with anyone from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Both have requested jury trials.

Due to the charges, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Lemon and appointed Larry McNeil to be the interim sheriff for Marlboro County.

Cook is no longer employed in law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

