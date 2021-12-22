SC reports more than 1300 new COVID cases, 16 deaths

Submit a Tip
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 1323 new COVID-19 cases and a jump in the percent-positive rate.

DHEC said the 1323 new cases include 781 confirmed and 542 probable cases. A total of 299 of those 1323 cases were reported in Lowcountry counties.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County28937
Berkeley County341549
Charleston County7073143
Colleton County101
Dorchester County232952
Georgetown County6713
Williamsburg County134

It reported 16 deaths, including 15 confirmed and one probable death. Charleston and Georgetown Counties each reported a confirmed death.

The percent positive rate was 9.2%, up from 6.9% reported in Tuesday’s data.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, meaning the numbers released Wednesday represented Monday’s data.

Since the pandemic began, the state has detected a total of 941,029 cases of COVID-19 and 14,512 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases751,158191,201942,359
Total Deaths11,8391,96813,807

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



