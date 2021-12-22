Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach police seize nearly $15K in counterfeit goods, 18 charged

Charges range from shoplifting to possession
Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department and local loss prevention professionals conducted an operation to curb shoplifting during this holiday season.

Officers charged 18 individuals, recovered nearly $1,700 in stolen merchandise, and seized almost $15,000 in counterfeit goods.

MBPD says retail theft operations are conducted to reduce the impact of this crime in our city and identify people involved in organized retail theft.

“Shoplifting is a serious offense that harms our business community and is often related to other serious criminal acts,” said Chief Amy Prock. “This operation shows the strength of the intelligence sharing among our community members and team members as well as our commitment to partnerships to reduce retail theft and related in crimes in Myrtle Beach.”

The names and charges of those arrested during the operation, including the enhanced charges for multiple convictions, are listed below.

Shaquoya Bonaparte, 31, of North Charleston – Shoplifting Enhanced, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Burglary Tools

Camerin Butler, 21, of Mullins – Shoplifting

Loy Cox, 45, of Surfside Beach – Obtaining Goods Under False Pretense Enhanced, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl 2nd

Carol Devine, 74, of Myrtle Beach – Shoplifting

Jason Grecar, 45, of Doylestown, OH – Shoplifting

Amanda Green, 36, of Loris – Shoplifting Enhanced

Nathan Hendron, 42, of Clifton, IL – Possession of Fentanyl, Obtaining Goods under False Pretenses,

Todd Hobble, 48, of Myrtle Beach, Trespassing Enhanced 3rd or more

Samuel Hollingsworth, 50, of Socastee – Shoplifting Enhanced, Resisting Arrest

Bruce Newkirk, 33, of Aynor – Shoplifting

Michael Newman, 46, of Myrtle Beach – Shoplifting Enhanced

Jacob Powell, 42, of Thompson, GA – Possession of Methamphetamine, Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest

Anna Reeves, 37, of Myrtle Beach - Possession of Methamphetamine

Tiara Reid, 28, of Charleston – Shoplifting

Kofi Robinson, 50, of Myrtle Beach - Two counts of Shoplifting Enhanced

John Royal, 38, of Myrtle Beach – Shoplifting

Kardan Smalls, 21, of James Island – Shoplifting

Tommie Williams, 40, of Pheonix, AZ – Operating without a Business License

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a convenience store employee in...
16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of N.C. convenience store employee
Residents sound off about Horry County purchasing land to help alleviate traffic in Carolina...
Residents sound off on Horry County land purchase to alleviate Carolina Forest traffic
Authorities in Marion County are investigating the sudden death of a Mullins High School student.
Mullins High School student dies after being found unresponsive on school grounds
FILE
Traffic moving again after reported hit-and-run on Highway 501
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

Suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon (in gray suit on left) and former deputy David...
Suspended Marlboro County sheriff, former deputy post bond in taser assault case
Man wanted for allegedly stuffing video games in pants, running from store
Man wanted for allegedly stuffing video games in pants, running from store
A South Carolina man shot his wife and daughter in a domestic dispute before killing himself,...
Deputies: S.C. man shoots wife, daughter before killing self
Marty Dale Treece, 53, was charged.
Man charged with using spiked wooden club and Daisy Red Ryder BB gun during argument