Myrtle Beach police seize nearly $15K in counterfeit goods, 18 charged

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department and local loss prevention professionals conducted an operation to curb shoplifting during this holiday season.

Officers charged 18 individuals, recovered nearly $1,700 in stolen merchandise, and seized almost $15,000 in counterfeit goods.

MBPD says retail theft operations are conducted to reduce the impact of this crime in our city and identify people involved in organized retail theft.

“Shoplifting is a serious offense that harms our business community and is often related to other serious criminal acts,” said Chief Amy Prock. “This operation shows the strength of the intelligence sharing among our community members and team members as well as our commitment to partnerships to reduce retail theft and related in crimes in Myrtle Beach.”

The names and charges of those arrested during the operation, including the enhanced charges for multiple convictions, are listed below.

Shaquoya Bonaparte, 31, of North Charleston – Shoplifting Enhanced, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Burglary Tools

Camerin Butler, 21, of Mullins – Shoplifting

Loy Cox, 45, of Surfside Beach – Obtaining Goods Under False Pretense Enhanced, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl 2nd

Carol Devine, 74, of Myrtle Beach – Shoplifting

Jason Grecar, 45, of Doylestown, OH – Shoplifting

Amanda Green, 36, of Loris – Shoplifting Enhanced

Nathan Hendron, 42, of Clifton, IL – Possession of Fentanyl, Obtaining Goods under False Pretenses,

Todd Hobble, 48, of Myrtle Beach, Trespassing Enhanced 3rd or more

Samuel Hollingsworth, 50, of Socastee – Shoplifting Enhanced, Resisting Arrest

Bruce Newkirk, 33, of Aynor – Shoplifting

Michael Newman, 46, of Myrtle Beach – Shoplifting Enhanced

Jacob Powell, 42, of Thompson, GA – Possession of Methamphetamine, Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest

Anna Reeves, 37, of Myrtle Beach - Possession of Methamphetamine

Tiara Reid, 28, of Charleston – Shoplifting

Kofi Robinson, 50, of Myrtle Beach - Two counts of Shoplifting Enhanced

John Royal, 38, of Myrtle Beach – Shoplifting

Kardan Smalls, 21, of James Island – Shoplifting

Tommie Williams, 40, of Pheonix, AZ – Operating without a Business License

