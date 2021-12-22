Myrtle Beach police seize nearly $15K in counterfeit goods, 18 charged
Charges range from shoplifting to possession
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department and local loss prevention professionals conducted an operation to curb shoplifting during this holiday season.
Officers charged 18 individuals, recovered nearly $1,700 in stolen merchandise, and seized almost $15,000 in counterfeit goods.
MBPD says retail theft operations are conducted to reduce the impact of this crime in our city and identify people involved in organized retail theft.
“Shoplifting is a serious offense that harms our business community and is often related to other serious criminal acts,” said Chief Amy Prock. “This operation shows the strength of the intelligence sharing among our community members and team members as well as our commitment to partnerships to reduce retail theft and related in crimes in Myrtle Beach.”
The names and charges of those arrested during the operation, including the enhanced charges for multiple convictions, are listed below.
Shaquoya Bonaparte, 31, of North Charleston – Shoplifting Enhanced, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Burglary Tools
Camerin Butler, 21, of Mullins – Shoplifting
Loy Cox, 45, of Surfside Beach – Obtaining Goods Under False Pretense Enhanced, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl 2nd
Carol Devine, 74, of Myrtle Beach – Shoplifting
Jason Grecar, 45, of Doylestown, OH – Shoplifting
Amanda Green, 36, of Loris – Shoplifting Enhanced
Nathan Hendron, 42, of Clifton, IL – Possession of Fentanyl, Obtaining Goods under False Pretenses,
Todd Hobble, 48, of Myrtle Beach, Trespassing Enhanced 3rd or more
Samuel Hollingsworth, 50, of Socastee – Shoplifting Enhanced, Resisting Arrest
Bruce Newkirk, 33, of Aynor – Shoplifting
Michael Newman, 46, of Myrtle Beach – Shoplifting Enhanced
Jacob Powell, 42, of Thompson, GA – Possession of Methamphetamine, Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest
Anna Reeves, 37, of Myrtle Beach - Possession of Methamphetamine
Tiara Reid, 28, of Charleston – Shoplifting
Kofi Robinson, 50, of Myrtle Beach - Two counts of Shoplifting Enhanced
John Royal, 38, of Myrtle Beach – Shoplifting
Kardan Smalls, 21, of James Island – Shoplifting
Tommie Williams, 40, of Pheonix, AZ – Operating without a Business License
