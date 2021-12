FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently working several car accidents on I-95 in Florence County.

According to SCHP, on I-95, five miles north of Exit 170, all lanes are blocked.

Between MM 170- 178 southbound, traffic is slow.

Please use caution and avoid the area if possible.

